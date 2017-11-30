Leaf Starter Kit
Never overpay for blades again
*Due to high demand, we are currently on pre-order. We expect pre-orders to ship in late December / early January. You may cancel your pre-order at any time prior to shipment.*
Leaf Shave lets you build your own razor / razor blade system, eliminating wasteful plastic and packaging. You get a beautiful tool for shaving without overpaying for blades each month. Leaf Razor is a multi-blade, pivoting head, modern shaver with the classic old-school twist of double-edge blades.
The Leaf Starter Kit is the easiest way to get going with everything you need: a Leaf Razor (choose your kit finish in Chrome, Black or RoseGold); a stand for displaying your razor and keeping it safe and dry; a disposer tin that holds hundreds of used blades safely and easily; and a 100-edge blade pack, equivalent to about 35 to 45 disposable cartridges. Not only that - but you'll get 3 additional blade tucks containing 60 more blade edges for free. Because we don't ever want you to have to pay for another blade again.
- Leaf Razor +40 free blade edges
- Leaf Razor Stand +20 free blade edges
- Leaf Blade Disposer
- Leaf Blade Pack (100 blade edges)
- In case you missed it, that's 160 blade edges (equivalent to 50 - 80 cartridges)
Leaf Razor turns classic blades into a modern shave.
The Leaf Razor is unlike anything else. We let you load 1, 2 or 3 blades individually. This allows you to customize the razor to fit your skin and hair.
Your Leaf dramaticaly reduces the waste from disposable plastics and packaging commonly found in other razor cartridges. The blades are safe and easy to handle, and give an amazing shave. You can't beat the timeless quality of a blade that has been in use for over a century.
Leaf Razor cuts through hair without tugging or pulling
The whole head of the razor has been designed with water-flow in mind. Your Leaf Razor will mow down hair of almost any length without the typical tugging / pulling of cartridge blades because of the distance we've placed between each cutting edge.
As you can see, loading is simple. Mating features are built into each of the blade dividers and the sides of the blades. We've even included magnets to hold the blades tight for easy loading. Once you've tried this, you'll never want to return to your old razor.