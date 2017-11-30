Never overpay for blades again

*Due to high demand, we are currently on pre-order. We expect pre-orders to ship in late December / early January. You may cancel your pre-order at any time prior to shipment.*

Leaf Shave lets you build your own razor / razor blade system, eliminating wasteful plastic and packaging. You get a beautiful tool for shaving without overpaying for blades each month. Leaf Razor is a multi-blade, pivoting head, modern shaver with the classic old-school twist of double-edge blades.

The Leaf Starter Kit is the easiest way to get going with everything you need: a Leaf Razor (choose your kit finish in Chrome, Black or RoseGold); a stand for displaying your razor and keeping it safe and dry; a disposer tin that holds hundreds of used blades safely and easily; and a 100-edge blade pack, equivalent to about 35 to 45 disposable cartridges. Not only that - but you'll get 3 additional blade tucks containing 60 more blade edges for free. Because we don't ever want you to have to pay for another blade again.